Labor union threatens general strike over coronavirus

Almost 300 million students worldwide face weeks at home, with Italy the latest country to shut schools over the deadly new coronavirus as the IMF urged an all-out, global offensive against the epidemic.

More than 95,000 people have been infected and over 3,200 have died worldwide from the virus, which has now reached some 80 countries and territories.

The vast majority of global deaths and infections are in China, where the virus first emerged late last year, prompting the country to quarantine entire cities, temporarily shut factories and close schools indefinitely.

As the virus spread, other countries have also implemented extraordinary measures, with UNESCO saying Wednesday that 13 countries have closed schools, affecting 290.5 million children, while nine others have implemented localized closures.

While temporary school closures during crises are not new, UNESCO chief Audrey Azoulay says, “the global scale and speed of the current educational disruption is unparalleled and, if prolonged, could threaten the right to education.”

