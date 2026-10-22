Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Thursday, October 22, 2026

Lapid: Katz’s statement is ‘gift to Israel’s enemies,’ government trying to save itself from losing election

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B'Yachad party member Yair Lapid speaks at the “Law and Lies” conference on October 12, 2026. (Avshalom Sassoni/FLASH90)
B'Yachad party member Yair Lapid speaks at the “Law and Lies” conference on October 12, 2026. (Avshalom Sassoni/FLASH90)

Opposition Leader Yair Lapid, No. 2 on the B’Yachad slate, says Defense Minister Israel Katz’s recent statement charging future attacks would be “licensed in the name” of government critics is a “gift to Israel’s enemies.”

“Again, the government of failure is looking for excuses and culprits for the failures of Netanyahu and the band of incompetents around him,” Lapid writes on X.

“What cowardice. What an admission of their inability to run the country and provide security to its citizens,” he says, adding: “In their desperation to be rescued from electoral defeat, they are turning the Israel’s security into a circus.”

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