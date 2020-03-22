Levin: Justice system working for the left ‘to take over Knesset’

With the High Court yet to rule on whether Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein should be forced to allow a vote on his removal and replacement, a top ally of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is already attacking the court as a tool of the left.

Tourim Minister Yariv Levin accuses the justice system of working for the left in order “to take over the Knesset in an anti-democratic way.”

He is referring to the opposition’s wish to use its Knesset majority to appoint its own choice for speaker — a move Edelstein has so far blocked by refusing to allow it on the agenda.

Levin lambastes Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit for telling the court he believed the Knesset should be allowed to vote on the manner. Mandelblit, he seethes, “has suddenly become an expert on Knesset affairs with a so-called professional opinion on the correct way the Knesset must act.”