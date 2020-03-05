Liberman expected to back Gantz for PM — reports

Avigdor Liberman’s Yisrael Beytenu is expected to recommend to President Reuven Rivlin that Blue and White leader Benny Gantz be tasked with forming a government, according to Hebrew reports.

Sources tell the Haaretz daily the move is aimed at giving Blue and White control over the Knesset speaker position, allowing the opposition parties to advance legislation that would prevent a person facing criminal charges from forming a government — effectively disqualifying Benjamin Netanyahu from doing so.

Liberman’s party announced its backing for the Blue and White bill earlier Thursday. Reports say it is also seeking to oust Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein of Likud to ensure he doesn’t torpedo the bill.

Even with Liberman’s backing, Gantz is still expected to receive less support than Netanyahu and it is believed the incumbent premier will be given first shot at forming a government. Though neither mustered majority support in Monday’s election, Likud has the backing of 58 MKs and is the largest party. It remains unclear whether the Joint List will endorse Gantz, as it did following the September elections, or abstain. Yisrael Beytenu in September also declined to endorse a candidate after the national vote.