Join our Community
Support ToI and remove all ads
Learn more
search
home page
Live UpdateFrom the Liveblog of Monday, November 29, 2021

Man critically wounded from gunfire in Nazareth

29 November 2021, 2:21 pm Edit

A man is reportedly critically injured from gunfire in the northern Arab city of Nazareth, the latest incident of rising violent crime plaguing the Arab community.

The man, around 40 years old, is being treated by Magen David Adom medics.

comments
Never miss breaking news on Israel
Get notifications to stay updated
You're subscribed