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Man pleads guilty to spraying swastikas on graves in Maryland

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Graves vandalized with swastikas at Ohr Knesseth Israel Anshe Sfard Cemetery in Maryland in July 2023 (US Attorney's Office of Maryland)
Graves vandalized with swastikas at Ohr Knesseth Israel Anshe Sfard Cemetery in Maryland in July 2023 (US Attorney's Office of Maryland)

A man pleads guilty to charges of damaging religious property for spraying swastikas on gravestones in a Maryland Jewish cemetery in July 2023.

George Horn, 36, of Dundalk, carried out the attack at the Ohr Knesseth Israel Anshe Sfard Cemetery, says the US Attorney’s Office for Maryland.

Horn admitted that he deliberately targeted the cemetery because it was Jewish, the statement says.

According to prosecutors, investigators found antisemitic messages and items in Horn’s car and storage unit, including a copy of Adolf Hitler’s Mein Kampf on his phone, a journal with references to Nazi ideology and white supremacy, and a short video of him vandalizing two graves.

He faces a maximum of three years in prison, the statement says.

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