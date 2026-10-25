Live Update From the Liveblog of Sunday, October 25, 2026
Man shot dead in northern Arab town of Yafia, first responders say
A man of around 25 was shot dead in the northern Arab town of Yafia a short while ago, first responders say.
Officers are searching the area for suspects, police say, adding that the shooting is not thought to be nationalist in nature.
The man has not yet been identified, police say. Medics declared him dead at the scene, according to the Magen David Adom ambulance service.
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