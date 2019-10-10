Merkel vows ‘zero tolerance’ for hate after anti-Semitic attack

The German suspect in a deadly anti-Semitic attack targeting a synagogue and a kebab shop on Yom Kippur could have caused more carnage if his homemade weapons had not malfunctioned during his shooting rampage.

Stephan Balliet, 27, was captured by police last night after he shot dead two people in a gun rampage in the city of Halle.

According to reports, throughout the video of the attack that he live streamed using a helmet-mounted smartphone, the gunman becomes increasingly enraged at his own ineptitude.

In the earliest minutes he berates his laptop as it takes too long to load programs and find a wireless signal, while later he curses as his homemade weapons fail to fire.

Unable to breach the entrance of the Jewish cemetery outside the synagogue, he shoots a passing woman, later firing another burst into her lifeless body and shouting “Pig!”

But he reserves his harshest language for himself, calling himself a “fucking idiot,” a “failure” and a “loser.”

Bleeding after a gunfight with police as he flees town in his crippled vehicle, he apologizes to the imagined audience watching online.

“That was it guys. A total loser,” he says into the lens before hurling the phone out of the car.

Around 2,200 people are believed to have watched his blundering, violent rampage on games streaming platform Twitch, the Amazon-owned company said — five of them live.

— with AFP