WATCH: Netanyahu and Musk meet, hold live talk on X about artificial intelligence
Lazar Berman is The Times of Israel's diplomatic reporter
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara meet with Elon Musk at Tesla’s factory in Fremont, California.
Netanyahu and Musk briefly hold a private meeting before beginning their live discussion on the social media platform X, with both saying the talk will focus on artificial intelligence.
WATCH LIVE: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu holds a one on one conversation with @elonmusk.https://t.co/gsnFhAFI2F
— Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) September 18, 2023