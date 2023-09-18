Join our Community
Live UpdateFrom the Liveblog of Monday, September 18, 2023

WATCH: Netanyahu and Musk meet, hold live talk on X about artificial intelligence

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (right) speaks with Elon Musk during a live discussion on the social media platform X, at the Tesla factory in Fremont, California, September 18, 2023. (X video screenshot: used in accordance with Clause 27a of the Copyright Law)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara meet with Elon Musk at Tesla’s factory in Fremont, California.

Netanyahu and Musk briefly hold a private meeting before beginning their live discussion on the social media platform X, with both saying the talk will focus on artificial intelligence.

