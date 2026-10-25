Netanyahu publishes AI image of nuclear strike on Tel Aviv, warning of ‘second Holocaust’ by Iran

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu shares a warning, two days before the election, attributed to right-wing political commentator Yuval Bloomberg that potentially electing a leader incapable of confronting Iran could expose Israelis to the danger of a “second Holocaust,” alongside an AI-generated image depicting a nuclear explosion in Tel Aviv,.

Israel faces a “real and tangible existential threat,” Netanyahu posts on X.

“If the Iranians obtain nuclear weapons, nothing else will matter anymore,” the post says, arguing that the controversies surrounding the government, including the Qatargate affair and ultra-Orthodox draft evasion, are “one giant smokescreen designed to conceal the one issue that towers above all others.”

“If two atomic bombs were to fall on central Israel, who would care about all these meaningless controversies?” he asks.

The post argues that Israel has a limited window of opportunity to confront Iran while US President Donald Trump remains in office, warning that future generations “will not forgive us if we miss this historic window of opportunity.”

He also warns that voters risk exposing their families to “the danger of a second Holocaust” if they elect a leader incapable of confronting Iran, implying that only Netanyahu is the man for the job.

Netanyahu has recently been accused by critics of pushing for a renewal of the war against Iran to influence or delay the October 27 vote — a charge he has denied. IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir reportedly said during a recent private meeting that he did not see an operational need to strike Iran before the election.

Yashar chairman Gadi Eisenkot lashes out at Netanyahu over the post, accusing him of fearmongering ahead of the election.

“Netanyahu, you’re hysterical,” Eisenkot writes on X. “As in every election campaign, it’s the same method of lies and scare tactics. This time, threatening Israeli citizens with mass destruction. And this is after you failed to achieve the objectives of the war in Iran.”

“You’ve failed. And in two days, the people of Israel will show you that at the ballot box,” he says.

Also responding to Netanyahu’s post, Democrats chairman Yair Golan writes on X, “Update: The prime minister of Israel has published an image of an atomic bomb over Tel Aviv.”

“I ask that he be kept away from social media. The man and those around him have lost it. The pressure is mounting,” Golan says.

“On Tuesday, we will replace those who sow panic and restore security and sanity to Israel,” he adds.