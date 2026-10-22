Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Thursday, October 22, 2026

Netanyahu tells India’s Modi he wants him and flydubai pilot to light Independence Day torch

By Nava Freiberg Today, 4:13 pm
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Nava Freiberg is The Times of Israel's deputy diplomatic correspondent.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks with his Indian counterpart and longtime ally Narendra Modi, informing the latter of his decision to invite him and Indian flydubai pilot Captain Smit Machchhar to light a torch at Israel’s next Independence Day celebrations.

While Netanyahu does not have the authority to unilaterally determine who will light a torch at next year’s traditional ceremony – as it is decided through a government-run selection process – he announced the decision earlier this month, after Machchhar helped thwart an attempted terror attack on flydubai flight 1073.

“Modi thanked me for the invitation and said that on land and in the air, India and Israel are fighting terrorism together. He also commended the strong and decades-old ties between us,” Netanyahu says in a post on X.

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