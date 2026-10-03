Netanyahu invites flydubai pilot and Indian PM Modi to light Independence Day torch
Lazar Berman is The Times of Israel's diplomatic reporter
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu invites Indian flydubai Captain Smit Machchhar and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to light a torch at Israel’s next Independence Day celebrations.
Netanyahu does not have the authority to unilaterally determine who will light a torch at next year’s traditional ceremony.
Under the government-established selection process, torch lighters are chosen through a public advisory committee and subsequently approved through the designated ministerial process, which under Netanyahu’s recent governments has been led by Likud loyalist Miri Regev.
“You are a true hero of the brave peoples of India and Israel,” Netanyahu tells Machchhar during a phone call. “And you are a hero of the entire world.”
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