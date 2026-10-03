Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu invites Indian flydubai Captain Smit Machchhar and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to light a torch at Israel’s next Independence Day celebrations.

Netanyahu does not have the authority to unilaterally determine who will light a torch at next year’s traditional ceremony.

Under the government-established selection process, torch lighters are chosen through a public advisory committee and subsequently approved through the designated ministerial process, which under Netanyahu’s recent governments has been led by Likud loyalist Miri Regev.

“You are a true hero of the brave peoples of India and Israel,” Netanyahu tells Machchhar during a phone call. “And you are a hero of the entire world.”