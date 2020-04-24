Netanyahu urges increased cooperation on virus in call with world leaders

The government approves lifting some restrictions on businesses as it continues to gradually reopen Israel’s economy amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Stores that aren’t in shopping malls or open-air markets will be allowed to operate, as long as they adhere to guidelines regarding cleanliness, wearing protective gear and enforcing social distancing.

Hairdressers and beauty salons can resume operations from midnight Saturday, and restaurants and food shops can now sell products for takeaway, not just home deliveries, if a barrier is placed between the cashier and the customers.

However, the restriction barring the general public from traveling more than 100 meters from their homes for non-essential purposes or more than 500 meters for exercising or prayers will remain in effect until after Independence Day, which ends next Wednesday evening.

The various fines for violating the guidelines has been doubled, from NIS 500 to NIS 1,000 and from NIS 1,000 to NIS 2,000.