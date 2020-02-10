North Korea enhanced its nuclear, missile programs in 2019 — report

A 67-page UN report filed to the Security Council concludes that North Korea continued enhancing its nuclear and ballistic missile programs in 2019, breaching UN sanctions, the Reuters news agency reports.

The confidential report is also said to reveal that Pyongyang “illicitly imported refined petroleum and exported some $370 million worth of coal with the help of Chinese barges.”

“In 2019, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) did not halt its illicit nuclear and ballistic missile programs, which it continued to enhance, in violation of Security Council resolutions. Despite its extensive indigenous capability it uses illicit external procurement for some components and technology,” the independent UN sanctions monitors were quoted as saying.