October 7 families call on voters to remember the fallen at the ballot box

Families of October 7 victims call on Israeli voters to remember those murdered, those who fell in battle, and those taken hostage, when they cast their ballots on election Day.
Throughout election day on Tuesday, families of October 7 victims will stand outside voting stations holding signs about their loved ones.
Among those participating in the campaign are Yocheved Lifshitz, who was taken hostage with her husband, Oded Lifshitz, who was later murdered in captivity in Gaza; Yona Adam, whose daughter, Mapal Adam, was killed at the Nova desert rave; Hadas Kalderon, whose mother, Carmela Dan, and niece, Noya Calderon, were killed in Kibbutz Nir Oz, and whose ex-husband and two of her children, Ofer, Sahar and Erez Calderon were taken hostage; Noam Peri, whose father, Haim Peri was abducted and killed in captivity; Gil Dickmann, whose cousin, Carmel Gat was abducted and killed in captivity; and Michel Illouz, whose son Guy Illouz was abducted and killed in captivity.
Those involved in the voting initiative emphasize that the initiative is not affiliated with any political party and does not involve calls to vote for a specific party.
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