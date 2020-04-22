PMO confirms lockdown rules for Memorial Day, Independence Day and Ramadan

The Prime Minister’s office confirms that ministers have approved emergency lockdown measures for Ramadan, Memorial day and Independence Day.

Over Ramadan, which begins Thursday, all stores in towns with majority Muslim populations aside from pharmacies will be closed from 6 p.m. to 3 a.m. to discourage people from congregating during the holy month, which typically sees fasting during the day and get-togethers at night.

On Memorial Day, which begins Monday night and ends Tuesday evening, people will be barred from visiting military cemeteries and memorial sites.

On Independence Day, which begins directly after, a general curfew will be in effect requiring people to remain near their homes, and banning intercity travel.

The curfew will begin at 5 p.m. on April 28 and expire at 8 p.m. the next day.