Police commander tasked with tackling Arab sector crime quits his post

6 June 2023, 8:43 pm Edit
A Magen unit police officer inspects weapons seized by Israeli security forces during a gun-smuggling attempt along the border with Jordan on March 11, 2022. (Israel Police)
A Magen unit police officer inspects weapons seized by Israeli security forces during a gun-smuggling attempt along the border with Jordan on March 11, 2022. (Israel Police)

The head of the Israel Police unit tasked with fighting crime in Arab communities resigns amid a surge in deadly violence.

Police say Deputy Commissioner Natan Bozna submitted a request to retire and collect his pension, with neither he or the force publicly giving a reason for the move.

A statement from police says Commissioner Kobi Shabtai accepts Bozna’s resignation, “wished him success ahead and thanked him for his many years of contributing to the State of Israel’s security.”

Bozna, 60, who had served as as officer since 1984, is the 11th deputy commissioner to resign since Shabtai became police chief in 2021.

Varying Hebrew media reports gave conflicting reasons for the resignations, with some claiming Shabtai was forcing him out and others saying that Bozna was quitting due to frustrating with a lack of funding for the unit.

At least 91 members of the Arab sector in Israel have been killed in violent crimes so far this year, practically three times the figure at the same time last year.

