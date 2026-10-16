Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Friday, October 16, 2026

Reports: 70-year-old Palestinian injured in settler attack during olive harvest

By Nurit Yohanan Today, 12:33 pm
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Nurit Yohanan is The Times of Israel's Palestinian and Arab world correspondent

Palestinian media outlets report that a 70-year-old Palestinian was injured in a settler attack in the Birzeit area, near Ramallah, apparently during an olive harvest.

Regarding an earlier incident near the village of Turmus Ayya, the Palestinian Civil Defense — a rescue and emergency response organization operating under the Palestinian Authority in the West Bank — says settlers attacked one of its members as he attempted to extinguish a vehicle set on fire by settlers in the olive harvest area.

The organization also says that one of the vehicles set ablaze by settlers belonged to the Civil Defense.

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