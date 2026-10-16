Live Update From the Liveblog of Friday, October 16, 2026
Reports: 70-year-old Palestinian injured in settler attack during olive harvest
Nurit Yohanan is The Times of Israel's Palestinian and Arab world correspondent
Palestinian media outlets report that a 70-year-old Palestinian was injured in a settler attack in the Birzeit area, near Ramallah, apparently during an olive harvest.
Regarding an earlier incident near the village of Turmus Ayya, the Palestinian Civil Defense — a rescue and emergency response organization operating under the Palestinian Authority in the West Bank — says settlers attacked one of its members as he attempted to extinguish a vehicle set on fire by settlers in the olive harvest area.
The organization also says that one of the vehicles set ablaze by settlers belonged to the Civil Defense.
More from today’s Liveblog:
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- In opposition infighting, Liberman assails Eisenkot, says he’s secretly planning government with Netanyahu
- Security forces respond to reports of masked, possibly armed suspect seen near Kafr Qara
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