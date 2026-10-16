Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Friday, October 16, 2026

Reports: Settlers attack Palestinians at several locations in West Bank during olive harvest

By Nurit Yohanan Today, 10:37 am
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Nurit Yohanan is The Times of Israel's Palestinian and Arab world correspondent

Palestinian media outlets report that the Palestinian Red Crescent has treated a 63-year-old woman and a 40-year-old man who sustained injuries from beatings during a settler attack near the village of Abu Falah, in the Ramallah area.

Gunshots can also be heard in footage from the incident this morning, reportedly fired by settlers. The IDF has not yet commented.

Separately, Palestinian media outlets report that settlers attacked olive pickers near the village of Turmus Ayya, also in the Ramallah area. Footage from the incident shows settlers setting fire to a Palestinian’s car. The official Palestinian Authority news agency WAFA reports that settlers set fire to three vehicles in total.

Footage is also published showing settlers near the village of Burqa, in the Ramallah area, apparently attempting to approach Palestinians among the olive trees.

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