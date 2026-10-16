Reports: Settlers attack Palestinians at several locations in West Bank during olive harvest

Palestinian media outlets report that the Palestinian Red Crescent has treated a 63-year-old woman and a 40-year-old man who sustained injuries from beatings during a settler attack near the village of Abu Falah, in the Ramallah area.

Gunshots can also be heard in footage from the incident this morning, reportedly fired by settlers. The IDF has not yet commented.

Separately, Palestinian media outlets report that settlers attacked olive pickers near the village of Turmus Ayya, also in the Ramallah area. Footage from the incident shows settlers setting fire to a Palestinian’s car. The official Palestinian Authority news agency WAFA reports that settlers set fire to three vehicles in total.

Footage is also published showing settlers near the village of Burqa, in the Ramallah area, apparently attempting to approach Palestinians among the olive trees.

مركبة تأكلها النيران بعد هجوم مليشيات المستوطنين على المزارعين في ترمسعيا شمال رام الله pic.twitter.com/s0oX7u22Cd — شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) October 16, 2026

مستوطنون يطلقون الرصاص الحي خلال اعتدائهم على قاطفي الزيتون في قرية أبو فلاح بالضفة الغربية #الأخبار pic.twitter.com/Ho76Uvh1Sz — الجزيرة مباشر (@ajmubasher) October 16, 2026

???? المستوطنون يهاجمون المزارعين في أراضي بلدة برقا شرق رام الله. pic.twitter.com/cF5w0kBBFy — شبكة يافا الإخبارية (@yaffa_ps) October 16, 2026