Live Update From the Liveblog of Sunday, October 25, 2026
Reports: Settlers vandalize Palestinian cars in West Bank
Nurit Yohanan is The Times of Israel's Palestinian and Arab world correspondent
Palestinian media outlets report that settlers vandalized several Palestinian cars overnight in the village of Sinjil, near Ramallah.
Footage shows the vehicles with smashed windows.
No injuries have been reported.
There is no comment from the IDF or Israel Police.
#متابعة |مستوطنون يحطمون مركبة فلسطينية في بلدة سنجل شمال رام الله. pic.twitter.com/QUBlPt4Lep
— شبكة فلسطين للحوار (@paldf) October 25, 2026
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