Reports: Settlers vandalize Palestinian cars in West Bank

Palestinian media outlets report that settlers vandalized several Palestinian cars overnight in the village of Sinjil, near Ramallah.

Footage shows the vehicles with smashed windows.

No injuries have been reported.

There is no comment from the IDF or Israel Police.

#متابعة |مستوطنون يحطمون مركبة فلسطينية في بلدة سنجل شمال رام الله. pic.twitter.com/QUBlPt4Lep — شبكة فلسطين للحوار (@paldf) October 25, 2026