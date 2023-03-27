Join our Community
Live UpdateFrom the Liveblog of Monday, March 27, 2023

Right-wing protesters in Jerusalem attack Arab passersby

By ToI Staff Today, 12:11 am Edit
The taxi cab belonging to an Arab driver who was attacked on March 27, 2023, in Jerusalem by right-wing protesters called to the capital to rally in favor of the judicial overhaul. (Israel Police)

Right-wing protesters in Jerusalem attack a number of Arab passersby including a taxi driver near a gas station and a youth walking by the protest near Yitzhak Ben Zvi Boulevard in the capital.

Police say the taxi driver found himself surrounded by protesters who began pelting his vehicle with objects and fists. The driver tried to flee via a nearby gas station, but was then “savagely attacked by the rioters who chased him and caused heavy damage to his car,” police say in a statement tonight.

Video footage shows a large crowd of what looks to be protesters and police running into the gas station area.

Police say they opened an investigation into the attack. At least three suspects, whom police say rioted and violated the public order, were arrested in the capital.

Another video from Jerusalem shows right-wing protesters, waving Israeli and Likud flags, blocking an Arab driver’s path and chanting “We hope your village burns.”

In yet another incident, according to a short clip aired online, an Arab youth caught up in the right-wing protest can be seen being pulled away to safety by civilians and officers.

One man is heard telling protesters, “Leave him alone, what’s wrong with you?”

