Saudi airstrikes killed three children in Yemen, Houthis say

Iranian-backed Houthi rebels say that airstrikes from Saudi Arabia killed three children in Yemen’s southwestern province of Dhamar yesterday.

The Houthi-run health ministry says that yesterday’s strikes hit houses in al-Ar village in the Dawran Aness district, killing one child aged 8 and two children aged 10 and wounding more than a dozen people.

The Houthis blame Saudi Arabia for the strike, which comes amid heightened fighting between the group and the kingdom and its Yemeni allies. Saudi Arabia doesn’t immediately comment on the strike.

The children are among 124 people the Houthis say have been killed in their territories since fighting resumed in September, according to the ministry.