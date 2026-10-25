Live Update From the Liveblog of Sunday, October 25, 2026
Saudi-led coalition says it downed Houthi missile launched toward Riyadh
The Saudi-led coalition fighting Yemen’s Houthis says it has downed a ballistic missile launched by the group toward the Saudi capital, Riyadh.
“Air defenses intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile launched by the terrorist Houthi militia toward Riyadh,” the coalition posts on X.
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