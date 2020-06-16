Shas MK under fire for racism, misogyny quits Knesset

Incoming Shas MK Rabbi Baruch Gazahay has resigned his post amid a storm over a history of making misogynistic and racist remarks.

Gazahay was set to enter the Knesset on Tuesday along with 12 others following the final approval Monday night of the so-called Norwegian Law, which lets ministers resign from parliament and be replaced by the next person on their party’s electoral slate.

But over the course of the day, several videos have emerged in which he disparages women, Arabs and others in lectures to teenagers, and makes quack claims about science.

After the videos first came out, Gazahay claimed the reported remarks were “a few sentences taken out of context from a two-hour lesson in front of his students about four years ago.”

בש״ס טענו היום שההתבטאות של ח״כ המיועד הרב ברוך גזהיי היתה מעידה חד פעמית. שימו לב לאמירות הנוספות שהבאנו הערב- התבטאויות דוחות כלפי נשים וגזענות בלתי נסבלת כלפי ערבים ובדואים. מה יגידו בש״ס שמתיימרת להניף את דגל המלחמה בגזענות? pic.twitter.com/nkZMsdsCr5 — דפנה ליאל (@DaphnaLiel) June 16, 2020

But on Tuesday night more remarks are published by Channel 12 news, including a video in which he says “there’s no such thing as a good-looking Arab,” and claims that Muslim women wear head-coverings because they get beaten in the face so often.

He also mocks the queen of England as a “vile goy.”