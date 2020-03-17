The Times of Israel is liveblogging Tuesday’s events as they unfold.
Shin Bet begins using cellular data to track COVID-19 carriers
The Shin Bet security service confirms it has begun using cellular data to retrace the movements of carriers of the coronavirus.
“These activities began after permissions were received from the attorney general and the government,” a Shin Bet official tells The Times of Israel.
— Judah Ari Gross
Health Ministry director-general: You could be sick and not know it, don’t go out and infect others
The director-general of the Health Ministry issues a statement after instructing Israelis not to leave their homes.
“These aren’t simple instructions. We are asking you to minimize as much as possible leaving your home,” Moshe Bar Siman-Tov says in a video.
“It could be that in every place you’re going to there is a sick person who could infect you. It could be that you’re sick and you still don’t know this and you can infect other people,” he adds.
Bar Siman-Tov acknowledges Israel is facing a “difficult period” and says the country’s ability to halt the spread of the virus depends on the conduct of its residents.
Iran warns virus could kill ‘millions’ in Islamic Republic
TEHRAN, Iran — Iran issues its most dire warning yet about the outbreak of the new coronavirus ravaging the country, suggesting “millions” could die in the Islamic Republic if the public keeps traveling and ignoring health guidance.
A state television journalist who also is a medical doctor gives the warning only hours after hard-line Shiite faithful the previous night pushed their way into the courtyards of two major shrines that had just been closed over fears of the virus. Meanwhile, Iran’s supreme leader issues a religious ruling prohibiting “unnecessary” travel in the country.
Roughly nine out of 10 of the over 18,000 cases of the new virus confirmed across the Middle East come from Iran, where authorities denied for days the risk the outbreak posed. Officials have now implemented new checks for people trying to leave major cities ahead of Nowruz, the Persian New Year, on Friday, but have hesitated to quarantine the areas.
That’s even as the death toll in Iran sees another 13% increase today. Health Ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour says the virus has killed 135 more people to raise the total to 988 amid over 16,000 cases.
The Iranian state TV journalist, Dr. Afruz Eslami, cites a study by Tehran’s prestigious Sharif University of Technology, which offered three scenarios. If people begin to cooperate now, Iran will see 120,000 infections and 12,000 deaths before the outbreak is over, she says. If they offer medium cooperation, there will be 300,000 cases and 110,000 deaths, she says.
But if people fail to follow any guidance, it could collapse Iran’s already-strained medical system, Eslami says. If the “medical facilities are not sufficient, there will be 4 million cases, and 3.5 million people will die,” she says.
Eslami doesn’t elaborate on what metrics the study used, but even reporting it on Iran’s tightly controlled state television represents a major change for a country whose officials had for days denied the severity of the crisis.
— AP
20 new coronavirus confirmed, bringing total in Israel to 324
The Health Ministry announces 20 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus, bringing the total to 324.
It says five people are in serious condition, nine people are in moderate condition and 299 in good condition. Another eleven people have recovered and been released.
Of those who are sick, 229 are hospitalized, 23 are on their way to medical facilities and 48 are being treated at home. The ministry says it has still not been decided what to do with 13 people who have tested positive for the virus.
Health Ministry says don’t leave home unless necessary
The Health Ministry announces sweeping new restrictions to curb the spread of the coronavirus, instructs Israelis not to leave their homes unless for essential needs.
Those needs include shopping for groceries, picking up medicine, receiving medical care and other essential services. People who can go to their workplaces in accordance with the ministry’s guidelines can do so.
The ministry says going to parks, playgrounds, the beach, pools, libraries, museums, national parks or other public places is forbidden, unless people are taking out their pets or children.
Among other orders and guidelines, the ministry advises those at greater risk from the virus to avoid having people over or leaving their homes unless for essential needs and says Israelis should keep a distance of two meters from each other when they’re outside.
Gantz receives briefing on government’s efforts against virus
Blue and White chairman Benny Gantz, who is tasked with forming the next government, is updated about the government’s efforts against the coronavirus by National Security Adviser Meir Ben-Shabbat and Health Ministry Director-General Moshe Bar Siman-Tov, his party says.
“Gantz said to Ben-Shabbat and Bar Siman-Tov that he is full of admiration for their dedicated work and the work of government ministries, in particular the medical teams: the doctors, nurses, members of Magen David Adom and anyone taking part in saving lives,” a Blue and White statement says.
The statement adds that politics aside, Blue and White will back any “correct move” by the government and Knesset.
A separate statement from the Prime Minister’s Office says that Ben-Shabbat and Bar Siman-Tov “summoned” Gantz for the briefing at Netanyahu’s instruction.
24-hour ‘drive through’ virus testing stations to begin operating Wednesday
The Magen David Adom emergency service says as part of its efforts to increase testing for the coronavirus, beginning tomorrow it will offer “drive through” testing areas where people can be tested in their cars.
The first stations will be in Tel Aviv and five additional ones will be added in Haifa, Jerusalem, Petah Tikva, Rishon Lezion and Beersheba, it says.
The stations will operate 24 hours a day, with MDA saying each will be able to carry out hundreds of tests a day.
“The stations will be located in open areas that will allow continuous entry and exit of vehicles,” a MDA statement says.
Those suspected of having the virus who can’t make it to the stations without taking public transportation will be tested at their homes, according to MDA.
It adds that once the first station has been set up, MDA teams will hold a demonstration that will be open to the media.
Police nab suspected virus carrier who escaped from quarantine in hospital
Police announce the arrest of a man suspected of having the coronavirus who escaped from the hospital where he was being quarantined.
Police say they received a report last night that that the suspect was on a train headed to the southern city of Beersheba. After police contacted Israel Railways, the train the suspect was on stopped near Ben Gurion University in Beersheba.
Officers arrested the suspect and brought him to a hospital, where police stress he was kept at a distance from other people.
https://twitter.com/kann_news/status/1239875266765369344
Modiin mayor says neighborhood may require lockdown
The mayor of Modiin says the city may need to lockdown an entire neighborhood in the central city after the number of coronavirus cases there rose to 10.
Haim Bibas calls on people living in Avnei Hoshen not to leave their homes, while the municipality says it is prepared to provide residents under quarantine essential services, according to the Kan public broadcaster.
Over 3,000 of the neighborhood’s roughly 11,000 residents are in quarantine.
Spain records nearly 2,000 new virus cases, as infections top 11,000
MADRID — Spain confirms nearly 2,000 new cases of COVID-19, sending the total spiraling past 11,000, with 491 deaths, the health ministry says today.
Over the past 24 hours, the number of people infected rose by 1,987, hiking the overall total to 11,178, the ministry’s emergencies coordinator Fernando Simon says, while indicating the number of people who had recovered stood at 1,098.
— AFP
French lockdown of population begins in bid to curtail coronavirus
France begins a full lockdown of the population in a bid to curtail the spread of the coronavirus.
— AFP
Bennett tells Israelis to avoid grandparents to protect them from coronavirus
Defense Minister Naftali Bennett called on Israelis to keep away from their grandparents in order to protect them from the coronavirus, noting that one in five patients over the age of 80 is expected to succumb to the disease.
Bennett referred to this directive as “Operation Grandma,” a play on an Israeli cult classic film of the same name.
“We must protect grandma. There are a lot of things that we need to do, but the information coming in from around the world teaches us clearly that the deadliest connection is between a grandparent and their grandchild, between an elderly person and a young person,” he says, speaking at the opening of a hotel that was converted into a quarantine facility for carriers of the disease.
“I’m saying cautiously based on the information coming from all over the world. The death rate among older people is very high. Among those 80 years old and up, it is above one in five. One in five grandpas and grandmans who get the virus from their grandchild hugging them could die,” he says.
Doctors warn people avoiding hospitals, putting them at risk of dying at home
Doctors warn that Israelis are forgoing necessary treatments at hospitals out of fears they may contract the coronavirus, putting them at greater risk of dying of other causes.
A spokesperson for the Israel Neurological Society tells The Times of Israel’s Hebrew sister site Zman Yisrael that there has been a marked drop in the number of patients coming to hospitals following the outbreak of the coronavirus.
“There is a dramatic decrease in the number of patients arriving to the hospital, including patients with severe, dangerous illness and people in medical distress who need treatment urgently,” she says.
The spokesperson says this includes a 50 percent drop in the number of patients coming to the hospital because of strokes.
“If someone has a stroke and doesn’t come to the hospital, they’ll die at home,” an official in Israel’s Society of Internal Medicine says.
— with Tani Goldstein
PA reports 41 confirmed cases of coronavirus in West Bank
Two Palestinians who were recently traveling abroad were infected with the novel coronavirus, Ibrahim Milhem, Palestinian Authority Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh’s spokesman, says in a statement carried by the official PA news site Wafa.
Palestinian authorities say there are a total of 41 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the West Bank — 37 in Bethlehem and 4 in other places. The condition of 20 of them has started to improve, they say.
Milhem said that one of the newly infected persons, who was in Germany, was quarantined in Jericho, the Wafa report says.
He said the other person was in quarantine in Ramallah, the report states, without mentioning where he had previously traveled.
— Adam Rasgon
Ex-justice minister says Knesset should oversee surveillance program
Former justice minister Ayelet Shaked comes out against a government decision to allow security services to conduct mass surveillance over Israelis in a bid to halt the spread of the coronavirus, saying that the Knesset ought to play a role in overseeing such a contentious measure.
“The regulations that were put in place yesterday are extensive and demand close oversight by an open-to-the-public session of the Knesset’s Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee,” Shaked says in a statement.
“Transparency by the government and earning the trust and support of the public during this process are crucial [in general], and they are especially critical at this time. Despite the crisis, it is important to retain checks and balances in order to prevent bad things from happening,” she writes.
PM rejects criticism of government’s decision to allow mass surveillance
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected criticism of his cabinet’s decision to bypass the Knesset and unilaterally approve a contentious proposal to allow security services to track carriers of the coronavirus and those required to be in quarantine, arguing that not doing so would have cost Israeli lives.
Rival MKs Benny Gantz and Gabi Ashkenazi, of the Blue and White party, had accused the government of a power grab by passing such a dramatic measure without the parliamentary oversight that Netanyahu had promised when the concept was first proposed.
“As the pandemic is spreading at a tremendous rate, delaying the use of these tools by even one hour could lead to the deaths of a great many Israelis, as occurred with the deaths of thousands in Italy and other places around the world,” the Prime Minister’s Office says in a statement.
“As the discussion in the Knesset’s Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee was delayed and could have taken many more days, Prime Minister Netanyahu acted quickly, together with the Health Ministry and attorney general, in order to allow the immediate use of the digital tools that can slow the spread of the pandemic in Israel and to save many civilians’ lives,” his office says.
The PMO says the government’s approval for the contentious surveillance program will only last for 14 days, during which the Knesset can comment on it.
Turkey bringing home over 3,600 of its citizens from Europe
Turkey is bringing home more than 3,600 of its citizens who have been stranded in nine European countries after Turkey suspended flights to 20 destinations over the coronavirus outbreak.
Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu says that the citizens will be returned to Turkey later in the day, on board 34 Turkish Airlines flights.
He says the returnees will be placed in quarantine for 14 days in Istanbul and in the nearby city of Kocaeli.
— AP
Global shares bounce after Wall Street dive, recession warning
Shares rebound in Europe and Asia after a brutal sell-off that gave the US stock market its worst loss in over 30 years, with many economies grinding to a standstill in hopes of containing the spread of the coronavirus.
Paris, London, Hong Kong and Sydney log solid gains while Tokyo’s benchmark is flat.
Australia’s benchmark led the gains, jumping 5.8% after a 7% plunge yestarday as investors snapped up miners and banks. Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 climbs 0.8% at one point but barely eked out a gain, adding less than 10 points to 17,011.53.
In early European trading, the CAC 40 in Paris rise 3.4% to 4,012.99 after the government announced $50 billion in aid for individuals and businesses. Germany’s DAX gains 3% to 9,004.71. Britain’s FTSE 100 falls back from early gains, shedding 0.2% to 5,143.06.
US futures also point to gains: the contract for the S&P 500 climbs 3.8% while the future for the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 3.2%.
The rebound in Asia follows news that the Trump administration plans strong support for airlines stricken by the outbreak and is pushing the Senate to enact a massive stimulus package to alleviate losses for businesses and individuals affected by the outbreak, which has infected more than 182,000 people worldwide, 4,661 in the United States.
— AP
Gantz: The state cannot be run without a functioning Knesset
Blue and White chair Benny Gantz demands that the appropriate Knesset committees be set up immediately to oversee government decisions to fight the coronavirus.
“We are in an exceptional period where, unfortunately, it is necessary to take exceptional measures to save lives,” Gantz says on Twitter. “However, it is forbidden to do so as a power grab and without supervision.”
Israel’s caretaker government today amended and unanimously approved a measure allowing security services to deploy advanced digital monitoring tools in an effort track carriers of the coronavirus, removing many of the safeguards and oversights that officials had said would be put into place to address widespread privacy concerns about the initiative.
“Blue and White will insist that the Defense and Foreign Affairs Committee, as well as a special committee on the coronavirus, the Finance Committee and other committees, be set up today to monitor the processes and approve required regulations at this time,” Gantz says.
“The Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee must receive all the information about the surveillance procedures approved today. That’s the way it is in democracy,” he adds.
“We will not allow the state to run without a functioning Knesset during an emergency.”
— Raoul Wootliff
Attorney general defends mass surveillance measures that bypassed Knesset
Attorney General Avichay Mandelblit responds to the allegation that the government bypassed the Knesset by approving on its own mass surveillance of the Israeli public, saying that the decision to go ahead with the highly contentious measure without parliamentary oversight was made to “save lives.”
“Far-reaching measures must be taken — but even during these emergencies, steps will be taken by law,” Mandelblit says in a statement.
“The content to be collected will be the minimum required to prevent the spread of the virus and the Shin Bet security service is obliged to report its actions,” he explains.
— Raoul Wootliff
Hard-line Shiites storm Iran shrines closed over coronavirus
Hard-line Shiite faithful in Iran have broken into the courtyards of two major shrines just closed over fears of the new coronavirus, Iranian state media reports, as the Islamic Republic pressed on with its struggle to control the Mideast’s worst outbreak.
Late last night, angry crowds stormed into the courtyards of Mashhad’s Imam Reza shrine and Qom’s Fatima Masumeh shrine. Crowds typically pray there 24 hours a day, seven days a week, touching and kissing the shrine.
Earlier yesterday, the state TV had announced the shrines’ closure, sparking the demonstrations.
Roughly nine out of 10 of the over 17,000 cases of the new virus confirmed across the Middle East come from Iran, where authorities denied for days the risk the outbreak posed. Officials have now implemented new checks for people trying to leave major cities ahead of Nowruz, the Persian New Year, on Friday, but have hesitated to quarantine the areas.
— AP
Rockets hit Iraq base hosting US, NATO troops
A pair of rockets hit an Iraqi base hosting US-led coalition and NATO troops, Iraq’s military says, the third attack on installations hosting foreign forces inside a week.
The rockets slammed into the Besmaya base south of Baghdad late Monday night, a statement by the military says, making no mention of casualties.
Spanish forces linked to the US-led coalition fighting the Islamic State group, as well as NATO training forces, are present in Besmaya.
The last week has seen a renewed spike in rockets hitting Iraqi bases hosting foreign forces, with three coalition troops killed on March 11 in a similar attack on the Taji airbase, which was hit again on March 14.
— AFP
Knesset committee chair slams mass surveillance measures as ‘power grab’
Blue and White MK Gabi Ashkenazi says that measures allowing security services to deploy advanced digital monitoring tools in an effort to track carriers of the coronavirus, passed by the government overnight without approval of the Knesset Defense and Foreign Affairs Committee, which he heads, amount to a “power grab” and must be subject to appropriate oversight laws.
“In the dead of night, in a power grab, the government approved the emergency regulations, even though the Defense and Foreign Affairs and Committee yesterday did not have opportunity to discuss it seriously,” Ashkenazi writes on Twitter.
“It is not appropriate that is how such measures should approved without parliamentary and public oversight,” he says.
The approval of the emergency measure bypassed the Knesset — a move Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had said would not be done — after a subcommittee on clandestine services on Monday stopped short of approving the highly controversial surveillance program, pending additional debate.
“I call to convene the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee today to hold an immediate discussion of the matter, and to exercise the supervision required by law,” Ashkenazi adds.
— Raoul Wootliff
IDF announces 6th case of coronavirus in its ranks
The Israel Defense Forces says a sixth service member has been diagnosed with the disease, a 19-year-old female soldier from northern Israel.
The military says she has been hospitalized with light symptoms.
“The Medical Corps, with the Health Ministry, is conducting an epidemiological investigation, whose findings will be published soon. Those who were in close contact with her have been notified and additional people who were in contact with her are being found now,” the IDF says.
As of Tuesday morning, 4,267 soldiers and civilian employees of the IDF are in quarantine.
Foreign minister says El Al will help bring back hundreds of Israelis stranded in Peru
Foreign Minister Israel Katz says that the El Al airline will help bring back hundreds of Israelis stranded in Peru as countries in South America close their borders to try and stem the spread of coronavirus in the continent.
“I have now spoken to El Al’s management and it has agreed that the company will mobilize to find a solution for the return of young Israelis from Peru to their caring families in Israel,” Katz writes on Twitter.
“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs will coordinate the details with the company and with the Peru authorities. El Al’s longstanding tradition as a national airline providing emergency assistance continues even now,” he says.
— ToI staff
Main Memorial Day ceremonies to be held without audience, smaller ones canceled
Israel’s Memorial Day national ceremonies will take place without audiences and the smaller events planned for municipal cemeteries will be canceled outright in light of the coronavirus pandemic, the Defense Ministry says.
“In an effort to preserve the health of the public on the one hand and to uphold national traditions, the defense minister ordered the Defense Ministry and the IDF Manpower Directorate to hold the central ceremonies at the Western Wall (on Memorial Day eve) and at Mount Herzl (on Memorial Day) as planned but without an audience, and that they will be livestreamed,” the ministry says.
The smaller ceremonies that were scheduled to take place in military cemeteries across the country will be canceled “and in their place IDF soldiers will hold a candlelight vigil and say the Kaddish (prayer),” the ministry says.
Six more coronavirus cases reported, bringing total to 304
The Health Ministry reports six more confirmed cases of the coronoavirus overnight, bringing the country’s total to 304.
According to the ministry, four people are currently in serious condition with the disease, while another 11 are moderately ill.
The vast majority of the confirmed carriers of the virus –284 of the 304 — are displaying only light symptoms. Another five people are no longer sick and are recuperating, the ministry says, up from four yesterday.
The patients are being treated in hospitals across the country and in their homes in some cases.
Economy minister says lockdown of whole country still a possibility
Economy Minister Eli Cohen says Israel is considering dramatically increasing its restrictions on movement for all Israelis in a bid to further slow the spread of the coronavirus and may still introduce a complete lockdown of citizens.
“A general closure is a possibility that is being talked about,” Cohen tells Army Radio.
Cohen’s comments come the morning after the government called on the country to further reduce interpersonal contact by working from home and maintaining physical distance.
