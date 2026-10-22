Social media profiles part of election ‘foreign influence campaign’ erased from internet — Shin Bet

Numerous social media profiles used as part of a “foreign influence campaign” were removed from the internet ahead of the election, the Shin Bet security agency says.

The Shin Bet says it worked with the Cyber Department in the State Attorney’s Office and the Central Elections Committee to identify the profiles.

“As part of the joint effort to safeguard the integrity of the elections and thwart attempts at improper foreign influence, these accounts were removed from the internet,” the security agency says.