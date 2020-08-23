The Times of Israel is liveblogging Sunday’s news as it unfolds.
Suspect in Eilat gang rape remanded
A judge extends the arrest of a man suspected of involvement in an alleged gang rape in the southern resort town of Eilat that shocked the nation, according to Walla.
Earlier, police arrested seven more suspects, in addition to the two minors initially arrested.
According to suspicions, up to 30 men were involved.
UN nuclear chief’s visit to Tehran not linked to US push for sanctions
Iran says that an upcoming visit this week by the head of the UN’s atomic watchdog agency to Tehran has nothing to do with a US push to impose so-called “snapback” sanctions on Iran.
Iran’s official IRNA news agency quotes Iran’s envoy to the International Atomic Energy Agency IAEA, Kazem Gharibadadi, as saying that the visit this week is “neither related to the snapback mechanism nor the US demand.”
Gharibabadi says the visit by the IAEA chief Rafael Grossi comes within “the framework of Iran’s invitation.”
“We do not allow others to manage Iran,” he says, adding that Iran’s trust in the IAEA has been “damaged in recent months.”
He expresses hope Grossi’s visit will lead to building trust. “It is important to assure Tehran that the agency will move based on impartiality, independence and professionalism,” says Gharibabadi.
The IAEA said on Saturday that Grossi will head to Tehran to press Iranian authorities for access to sites where the country is thought to have stored or used undeclared nuclear material.
— AP
Israel mediated sales of NSO spyware to UAE, other Gulf nations – report
The Israeli government mediated the sale of spyware made by the Israeli firm NSO Group to the United Arab Emirates and other Gulf nations, the Haaretz daily reports.
According to the report, there have been sales worth hundreds of millions of dollars over the past few years to Gulf countries. Those nations, according to the report, are handled by a special department within NSO that is the most profitable in the company.
“A product that you sell in Europe for 10 million dollars you can sell in the Gulf for 10 times that,” Haaretz quotes one source as saying.
The report says that NSO Group has contracts with Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Oman, and the emirates Abu Dhabi and Ras al Khaimah. It says that the company uses codes to designate those countries — names of car companies that share a first letter with the name of the country, so that, for example, Saudi Arabia is designated Subaru, Jordan is called Jaguar, and Bahrain is BMW.
The company’s Pegasus software allows agents to effectively take control of a phone through the WhatsApp application, surreptitiously controlling its cameras and microphones from remote servers and vacuuming up personal data and geolocations.
WhatsApp is suing NSO Group, accusing it of using the Facebook-owned messaging service to conduct cyber-espionage on journalists, human rights activists and others. The accounts said to have been targeted included those of senior government officials, journalists, and human rights activists worldwide.
The spyware has been implicated in the gruesome killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, who was dismembered in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in a 2018 incident that has also been linked to the crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman.
