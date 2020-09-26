Thousands reported in Jerusalem, hundreds more protesting in Tel Aviv, Caesarea

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu continued over the weekend to insert emergency regulations that could clamp down on protests, after an attempt to legislate new rules before the weekend failed, Channel 12 news reports.

The channel says that the premier held a call with Blue and White head Benny Gantz and Justice Minister Avi Nissenkorn, also from Blue and White, to push them on emergency regulations.

During the call, according to the channel, Nissenkorn and Gantz hinted that Netanyahu himself was the one putting the brakes on legislation, which would be limited in time, unlike the emergency rules, which would give Netanyahu a more free hand on implementing restrictions by fiat.

Speaking to Channel 13, Gantz says there will not be any emergency rules and accuses Netanyahu’s Likud party of “sabotaging” restrictions that the cabinet had agreed on.

He also expresses support for the protests, but urges participants to act responsibility by limiting numbers and keeping social distancing rules.