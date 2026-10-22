Top European, Mideast diplomats to meet in Istanbul tomorrow, with Palestinian issue on agenda

ISTANBUL, Turkey — Top European diplomats will hold talks in Istanbul tomorrow with their counterparts from Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Egypt, a meeting initiated by Ankara, a Turkish foreign ministry source says.

Foreign ministers from the so-called E3 group — Britain, France and Germany — will meet counterparts from the newly created R4 group to discuss the Palestinian issue, developments in Yemen and the Strait of Hormuz, and ways to end the Russia-Ukraine war, the source says.