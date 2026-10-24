Trump says more strikes on Iran before midterms possible, but deal also possible

US President Donald Trump bristles when asked how far he is from a possible attack on Iran.

He recently said on social media that he would not hit Iran again before the November 3 midterm elections.

“Do you really think I’m going to tell you if I’m going to do it?” Trump responds. “And there’s a possibility I will. There’s also a possibility we’ll have a nice, big, beautiful agreement.”

Trump repeats his assertion that Iran wants to make a deal, “but the problem is, will they hold the deal?”

Meanwhile, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian accuses Washington of disrupting negotiations to end the war but says he still believes “we have to go and finish it.”

In comments aired on state television, he says Iran’s supreme leader has instructed Iranian officials to “go and finish [the deal],” but “these scoundrels broke the rules of the game. We were holding talks, and they disrupted them.”

The region has braced for the possibility that the US or Israel will resume attacks on Iran before or just after Tuesday’s election in Israel or the US midterm elections.