Trump says US won’t strike Iran today, amid rising tensions

The United States will not attack Iran today, says US President Donald Trump in response to a question from a reporter.

“The answer is no,” he tells a press gaggle outside the White House. “There will not be a strike today.”

Tensions have been rising in the US-Iran war, and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has repeatedly warned of possible attacks by Iran in the leadup to Tuesday’s election.

Yesterday, two Iranian officials, one of them a Revolutionary Guards member, confirmed to The New York Times that the Islamic Republic is preparing to target US diplomats and personnel, the newspaper said.

Times of Israel staff contributed to this report.