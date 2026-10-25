Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Sunday, October 25, 2026

Trump says US won’t strike Iran today, amid rising tensions

By Lazar Berman Today, 6:47 pm
Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google

Lazar Berman is The Times of Israel's diplomatic reporter

US President Donald Trump speaks with reporters before boarding Air Force One, October 25, 2026, at Joint Base Andrews, Md. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)
US President Donald Trump speaks with reporters before boarding Air Force One, October 25, 2026, at Joint Base Andrews, Md. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)

The United States will not attack Iran today, says US President Donald Trump in response to a question from a reporter.

“The answer is no,” he tells a press gaggle outside the White House. “There will not be a strike today.”

Tensions have been rising in the US-Iran war, and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has repeatedly warned of possible attacks by Iran in the leadup to Tuesday’s election.

Yesterday, two Iranian officials, one of them a Revolutionary Guards member, confirmed to The New York Times that the Islamic Republic is preparing to target US diplomats and personnel, the newspaper said.

Times of Israel staff contributed to this report. 

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.