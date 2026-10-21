Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, October 21, 2026

UAE nominates diplomat Lana Nusseibeh as UN secretary-general, potentially breaking deadlock

By Jacob Magid 21 October 2026, 11:36 pm
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Jacob Magid is The Times of Israel's US bureau chief

UAE Ambassador to the United Nations Lana Nusseibeh talks during an interactive discussion titled ''Present at the Disruption: The UAE's First Year on the UN Security Council", in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, January 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili)
UAE Ambassador to the United Nations Lana Nusseibeh talks during an interactive discussion titled ''Present at the Disruption: The UAE's First Year on the UN Security Council", in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, January 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili)

The United Arab Emirates has formally nominated one of its top diplomats, Lana Nusseibeh, to serve as the next United Nations secretary-general, in what could break the ongoing deadlock in the election to replace Antonio Guterres.

Nusseibeh’s nomination — submitted in a letter by UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed to the heads of the UN General Assembly and Security Council — comes after six rounds of voting in the latter body failed to produce a candidate acceptable to all five permanent Security Council members.

US President Donald Trump’s administration reportedly opposed all seven contenders in the race to date.

But Washington’s close relationship with the UAE — a country with whom the other permanent members of Russia, China, Britain and France also have strong working ties — may be enough to finally produce a consensus candidate.

Nusseibeh currently serves as minister of state in the UAE foreign ministry, and she previously served as the UAE’s ambassador to the UN from 2013 to 2024.

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