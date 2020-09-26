UK’s Johnson calls for global unity against pandemics

Demonstrators have begun arriving outside the prime minister’s residence in Jerusalem’s Balfour Street and adjacent Paris Square ahead of an expected mass protest held despite Israel’s second national lockdown.

Organizers have urged all participants to adhere to social distancing and mask-wearing, while police have warned they will enforce health regulations strictly. Markings set two meters apart have been placed on the ground by activists.

This evening’s protest appears to be laundry-themed, in response to a Washington Post report claiming Netanyahu and his wife, Sara, on multiple occasions brought with them from Israel suitcases of clothes to be laundered and dry cleaned while staying at the White House.