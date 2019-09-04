UK’s Johnson proposes early election on October 15

President Reuven Rivlin says the flashpoint West Bank city of Hebron is not an obstacle to peace, but a coexistence test for Israelis and Palestinians.

Speaking at a conference marking the 90th anniversary of the 1929 massacre, Rivlin says the divided city “is not a barrier to peace. It is a test of our ability to live together, Jews and Arabs, to live decent lives side by side.”

“The State of Israel must promote quality of life for all residents of the area, to assure that Hebron and Kiryat Arba grow and flourish, and to establish new neighborhoods,” he says according to a readout from his office.

Visiting the Tomb of the Patriarchs and Kiryat Arba, where I took part in a Jabotinsky Institute conference on the 90th anniversary of the 1929 riots. Hebron is not an obstacle to peace. It is a test of our ability to live together, Jews and Arabs, in decent lives side by side pic.twitter.com/2A7714BTH2 — Reuven Rivlin (@PresidentRuvi) September 4, 2019

Rivlin goes on to thank the Jewish residents for returning to the city after the 1967 war, saying they “established and maintain the Jewish settlement with devotion, love of the land of Israel and love of the people of Israel.”

In 1929, Muslim rioters killed nearly 70 Jewish residents of the city and expelled the remainder of the Jewish population. Today in the flashpoint city, Palestinians live in close proximity to settlers who are guarded by Israeli troops, and is the scene of ongoing violence between the two sides.

The president is skipping the official state memorial later today due to scheduling conflicts, his office says in a statement.