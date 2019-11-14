The Times of Israel is liveblogging the events of Thursday, November 14, after two days of intense fighting between Israel and Gaza following the killing of Islamic Jihad terror chief Baha Abu al-Ata.
Video shows crater in Eshkol region from rocket
A video circulating on social media shows the impact site of a rocket attack in an open area in the Eshkol region, adjacent to the Gaza Strip.
תיעוד: בור ענק נפער בשטח המועצה האזורית אשכול לאחר נפילה במהלך הלילה@Itsik_zuarets pic.twitter.com/vmoVgvtpnI
— כאן חדשות (@kann_news) November 14, 2019
Ashdod mayor downplays latest rocket fire, says truce still on
Citing the IDF Home Front Command, Ashdod Mayor Yechiel Lasry says the recent rocket fire was “isolated” and doesn’t undermine the truce between Israel and Gaza terror groups.
“The fire in the past hour was isolated, and does not violate the ceasefire agreement with Islamic Jihad,” he assures residents in a Facebook post, urging them to keep on with their daily routines.
Sappers called to Netivot daycare over possible rocket shards
Police sappers are called to a daycare facility in the southern city of Netivot after reports that rocket fragments are found there.
Police say the daycare was empty of children at the time of the rocket fire earlier today.
Experts are examining the scene.
Tense quiet returns to south after bombardment
A fragile calm returns to southern Israel, several hours after five rockets are fired from the Gaza Strip.
There is no claim of responsibility for the latest barrage.
Minister: If Islamic Jihad behind latest rocket fire, Israel must respond
A Likud minister says the Israeli air force must retaliate if the rocket fire aimed at Israel earlier today in violation of a ceasefire is determined to have been carried out by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terror group.
“If the fire at Netivot was carried out by Islamic Jihad, we must respond with IDF strikes,” Ofir Akunis tells Army Radio. “That we agreed to a ceasefire doesn’t mean that we have to leave the field open to their mad whims.”
Liberman seeks backing from all Blue and White leaders of president’s unity plan
Concluding a meeting with Yisrael Beytenu chair Avigdor Liberman, Blue and White head Benny Gantz says that he believes Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “is charging toward elections” and does not really want to negotiate over forming a unity government.
“We just finished a good meeting where we analyzed the situation,” Gantz says of his sit-down with Liberman, which was postponed from Tuesday due to the escalation in Gaza. “We do not want to see elections and will make every effort until the last minute.”
“To the best of my judgment, Netanyahu is keeping the bloc and is charging toward elections,” he says, referring to the Likud leader’s 55-MK strong right-wing and religious allies, who have insisted on negotiating together.
On President Reuven Rivlin’s unity plan that would allow Netanyahu to serve as PM but temporarily stand aside if indicted, Gantz says he “prepared to consider any option that will uphold my principles in terms of indictment.” Liberman has demanded Blue and White fully accept the plan, which, although not Rivlin didn’t explicitly say it, would also see Netanyahu serve as prime minister first.
Standing next to Gantz in the lobby of the Kfar Maccabiah Hotel in Ramat Gan, Liberman, hinting at disagreements within the Blue and White leadership, says, “What is missing for me is a clear announcement from all the leaders of Blue and White that they are accepting the president’s plan.”
He says that, “From Netanyahu we heard that clearly ‘no’ — he will not accept the full plan as I proposed. Here I didn’t hear no but I also didn’t hear ‘yes’ in a positive way. It’s sorely missing.”
The two say they have scheduled to meet again early next week.
— Raoul Wootliff
President hails Israeli resilience, says country not seeking war
President Reuven Rivlin says Israel’s willingness to reach a ceasefire agreement underlines its commitment to calm the situation.
“The State of Israel has again proved in this round of fighting that it will not stand idle when our citizens’ security is threatened. On the other hand, we made it perfectly clear that we are not interested in escalation and that the response to quiet will be quiet,” says Rivlin.
“I want to express my support for all Israeli citizens, who have again shown their resilience and willingness to follow instructions. It is this resilience that allows our security forces to do their vital work as professionally as possible, as they did this time. My thanks and appreciation, on behalf of all Israelis, to our soldiers and their commanders, members of the security, intelligence and rescue forces.”
No reports of injuries or damage in fresh barrage
Medics from the Magen David Adom ambulance service say there are no reports of injuries in the renewed rocket bombardment from Gaza on the south.
No damage is immediately reported.
5 rockets fired at Israel from Gaza, 2 intercepted
The army says five rockets were fired at Israel in violation of a ceasefire.
Two of the projectiles are intercepted by the Iron Dome, according to the IDF.
BREAKING: Ceasefire broken. Multiple rockets fired now from Gaza City. pic.twitter.com/6tImhMYAcH
— Trey Yingst (@TreyYingst) November 14, 2019
Sirens wail in southern Israel despite ceasefire
Rocket alert sirens are triggered in the Gaza-adjacent region and Netivot, despite the ceasefire between Israel and Gaza terror groups.
As Gaza violence winds down, Gantz and Liberman meet for coalition talks
Blue and White chair Benny Gantz and Yisrael Beytenu head Avigdor Liberman begin a meeting to discuss coalition negotiations at Kfar Hamaccabiah in Ramat Gan.
The meeting was originally set to take place on Tuesday but was postponed due to the escalation in Gaza.
Gantz has just six days left to form a coalition.
— Raoul Wootliff
Minister: Israel offered no concessions to Islamic Jihad in exchange for truce
A senior minister in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party pushes back against criticism of the ceasefire between Israel and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, saying no concessions were made to the Gaza terrorist group.
Responding to Blue and White MK Yair Lapid’s rebuke on Twitter, Gilad Erdan writes: “There were no concessions and you know it. [Islamic] Jihad wanted a ceasefire and it received no commitments in exchange. ”
He calls the Israeli military activities “proactive, deadly and deterring.”
IDF: Islamic Jihad homes legitimate targets, used to store weapons
The Israeli military is defending its attacks on private homes in the Gaza Strip during two days of fighting with Islamic Jihad fighters.
Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus tells reporters that Islamic Jihad commanders used their homes to store weapons, making them legitimate targets.
Eight members of a single family were killed in one airstrike. Conricus says he doesn’t have information on that incident but that terrorists used their families as human shields.
He says: “All of our operations were measured, proportionate and focused only on military assets belonging to the Islamic Jihad.”
Palestinian officials say 34 people were killed, including at least 18 members of the terror groups’ armed wings. Among the six children killed were a pair of 7-year-olds; three women were also among the dead.
— with agencies
Deri: Hamas refusal to join fight encouraging for long-term truce
Cabinet minister Aryeh Deri says Hamas’s apparent refusal to join the Islamic Jihad-led rocket fire against Israel is encouraging for ongoing diplomatic efforts to secure a long-term ceasefire with the Gaza-ruling terror group.
“We are in the middle of a process of reaching understandings with Hamas, and you see that it is interested [in securing an agreement with Israel] because it didn’t join the fighting,” the Shas leader tells the Ynet news site.
“We have no interest in continuing [the fighting],” says Deri as a ceasefire takes hold. “They [Islamic Jihad] didn’t enter this in order to open a new round [of conflict].”
Bennett says rules of game in Gaza have changed, terrorists should live in fear
New Defense Minister Naftali Bennett says Gazan terror leaders should fear Israeli attack under the “new rules of the game” in Gaza.
“The new rules of the game are clear, under which the IDF will act entirely freely,” says Bennett. “A terrorist who tries to harm the citizens of Israel can’t rest well at night, not at home, not in his bed, and not in any hiding place.”
Lapid, Liberman lambaste ceasefire, say more fighting just a matter of time
Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman and Blue and White MK Yair Lapid are criticizing the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Islamic Jihad.
“The goal of every terror organization is to disrupt daily life,” Liberman, a former defense minister, tells Army Radio. “And here again we saw a minor organization shut down one-third of the country. Today, too, it’s clear to all: The next round [of fighting] is only a matter of time.”
“The compromise with Islamic Jihad is not good,” tweets Lapid. “It’s not good because it will lead to the next round [of fighting]. It’s not good because if you give Islamic Jihad achievements after firing 400 rockets, in the next round Hamas won’t be able to sit on the sidelines. It’s not good because again nothing has changed.”
“The deterrence is nonexistent,” adds Lapid. “The residents of the south don’t feel safe. The exceptional intelligence and operational achievement of the (justified) assassination of Abu Al-Ata remains an isolated incident that doesn’t change the public perception,” he says, referring to the Tuesday dawn IDF strike that killed an Islamic Jihad terror chief.
IDF eases some restrictions in Lachish but schools still off
The IDF Home Front Command says residents of the Lachish region may go to work and there are no security restrictions on large gatherings.
Schools in the area will remain closed, however.
IDF confirms ceasefire, dubs Gaza fighting Operation ‘Black Belt’
The Israeli army confirms a ceasefire has been reached with terror groups in the Gaza Strip.
The IDF names the two-day bout of fighting, in which two Islamic Jihad commanders were killed and its terrorist infrastructure was targeted, Operation “Black Belt.” The fighting saw some 450 rockets fired at Israel in 48 hours.
Gaza’s Hamas-run Health Ministry puts the death toll at 32; Israel says most of the dead were terrorists.
The military says it has swiftly achieved its objectives in the fight, having struck a “harsh blow” to the Islamic Jihad’s weapon capabilities.
The army will now focus on the threat posed to Israel’s north by Iran-backed proxies, adds the IDF.
Israel Railways waiting for green light to resume southern line
Israel Railways says it has yet to receive IDF authorization to resume its train route from Ashkelon to Beersheba.
As a result, no trains are currently traveling to Sderot, Netivot and Ofakim.
FM says Israel will continue policy of targeted killings
Israel intends to continue its policy of targeting Gaza terrorists with deadly strikes, says Foreign Minister Israel Katz, in a warning that comes just a few hours after a ceasefire to end the latest round of Israel-Gaza fighting was announced.
“Israel will harm anyone who tries to harm it,” Katz tells Army Radio.
The fighting began when Israel killed an Islamic Jihad terror chief in Gaza early on Tuesday, setting off a barrage of rockets and a two-day round of violence. Early Thursday, an Israeli military spokesman says another Islamic Jihad commander was killed overnight, apparently along with five members of his family, shortly before the truce went into effect.
— with agencies
IDF: Islamic Jihad rocket commander killed in strike on Gaza house
An IDF Arabic-language spokesperson says Rasmi Abu Malhous, a senior Islamic Jihad commander, was killed in the overnight strike that targeted a house in Deir al-Balah and claimed the lives of six members of the same family.
Avichay Adraee confirms the death and tweets a photo of Malhous, who was apparently the head of the terror group’s rocket unit.
المدعو رسمي أبو ملحوس القيادي في #الجهاد_الإسلامي وقائد الوحدة الصاروخية في لواء الوسطى في التنظيم قتل الليلة الماضية في الغارة على دير البلح pic.twitter.com/FtS9jtFIfa
— افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) November 14, 2019
Security restrictions lifted on most of south, schools open
The Home Front Command lifts security restrictions on much of southern Israel, with the exception of the Gaza periphery and Lachish region.
This means schools are set to open in southern cities like Ashdod, Ashkelon and Beersheba as a tense calm returns to the country after two days of rocket fire.
Security officials will make a decision on the Gaza envelope region in the coming hours, the Home Front Command says.
Israeli official: We achieved Gaza objectives, more than 20 terrorists stopped
An Israeli official says that Israel has achieved its operational objectives in Gaza including the destruction of Palestinian Islamic Jihad’s infrastructure in the enclave, and the “thwarting” of more than 20 terrorists.
“Israel gave nothing. Whoever hurts us will be hurt back. There is no policy change,” the official says.
“Israel has achieved the objectives of the operation. Islamic Jihad was significantly damaged, we destroyed many infrastructures and over 20 terrorists were thwarted.”
A senior Islamic Jihad official confirmed that a ceasefire with Israel to end the Gaza fighting went into effect at 5.30 a.m. although sporadic rocket fire continues.
Mladenov says UN, Egypt worked to prevent war, coming hours are ‘critical’
UN Middle East envoy Nikolay Mladenov says the UN and Egypt worked to prevent the situation between Israel and Palestinian Islamic Jihad from escalating into a war.
“The coming hours and days will be critical. ALL must show maximum restraint and do their part to prevent bloodshed. The Middle East does not need more wars,” Mladenov tweets.
IDF lifts restrictions on whole country with exception of Gaza border area
In light of the reported ceasefire between Israel and Palestinian Islamic Jihad, the IDF’s Home Front Command updates its instructions.
After consultations with government ministries and local authorities, the IDF lifts restrictions on schools, gatherings and work from the whole country with the exception of the Gaza border area.
Rocket warning sirens sound in southern Israel despite reported ceasefire
Rocket warning sirens sound in southern Israel despite reports a ceasefire has been reached.
Sirens are heard in communities bordering the Gaza Strip.
Rocket warning sirens sound in southern Israel
Rocket warning sirens are sounding in southern Israel despite reports a ceasefire has been reached.
The sirens sound in communities to the north of Gaza and residents report hearing an explosion.
The IDF says it is investigating the incident.
Islamic Jihad source confirms ceasefire agreed
A senior Islamic Jihad official confirms that a ceasefire with Israel to end the Gaza fighting has gone into effect at 5.30 a.m.
There is no confirmation so far from Israel.
Egyptian sources say ceasefire to go into effect at 5.30 a.m
Egyptian sources tell Israel Radio that Israel and Islamic Jiahd have agreed to a ceasefire to end two days of fighting that will go into effect at 5.30 a.m.
An official say Islamic Jihad has agreed to stop firing rockets and will ensure protests along the Gaza border are peaceful.
Israel agreed to halt targeted killings and committed to stop shooting protesters along the fence, the report says.
There is no official confirmation.
Egypt calls for immediate ceasefire in Gaza fighting
Egypt is calling for an immediate ceasefire between Israel and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad as the violence shows no signs of abating.
An Egyptian official tells Israel’s Kan public broadcaster that Cairo is calling on Islamic Jihad to stop firing rockets and return to peaceful protests along the Gaza border.
The official says Israel must end targeted killings and refrain from shooting protesters.
Palestinians say six killed in Gaza strike from single family
Palestinian sources say the six people killed in a suspected Israeli airstrike on a house in the Gaza Strip were from a single family.
Reports say the dead included parents and their children.
There is no comment from the IDF.
Rocket warning sires sound in Gaza border communities
Rocket warning sirens are sounding in the communities near the Gaza Strip border.
Sirens are going off in Sha’ar Hanegev, Sdot Yam, Eshkol and in the Lachish area.
Palestinians say toll in central Gaza strike rises to 6
The Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry says the toll in a suspected Israeli strike in central Gaza rises to 6 dead, with 12 injured.
There are no immediate details on the identities of the dead.
This takes the toll in Gaza to 32. Israel says most of them are terrorists.
The IDF has not commented on the strike.
Gaza ministry confirms 4 killed in suspected Israeli strike
The Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry says the bodies of four people killed in a suspected Israeli strike on Deir al-Balah in central Gaza have arrived at a hospital.
The ministry says 10 others were wounded.
The deaths bring the toll on the Palestinian side to 30 in the latest round of fighting, according to the ministry figures. Israel says most of them are terrorists.
Palestinian TV says toll in strike on central Gaza goes up to 4
Hamas’s Al-Aqsa TV reports that the toll from an Israeli strike in central Gaza has gone up to four people, including a minor and two women.
The report says the strike hit a home in Deir al-Balah. Earlier reports said the air force targeted a squad of rocket launchers.
There is no confirmation of the toll from the Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry and no comment from the IDF.
Rocket sirens sound in Ashkelon and Beer Ganim
Rocket warning sirens are sounding in Ashkelon and Beer Ganim in southern Israel.
Palestinians say 1 killed as air force targets rocket launching squad
Palestinian sources say one person was killed and several others were injured as the air force targets a cell of rocket launchers in central Gaza.
There is no confirmation from the IDF.
IDF says widespread sirens before midnight caused by single rocket
The IDF says rocket fire from the Gaza Strip that triggered sirens from Ashdod to Rehovot shortly before midnight, and appeared to be a massive barrage, was actually just one rocket.
The IDF says the rocket was intercepted over Israel, but its trajectory, together with shrapnel from the interceptor, set off multiple warnings.
Rockets fired at Ashkelon, Ashdod area
A volley of rockets is fired toward the southern Israeli cities of Ashkelon and Ashdod.
Warning sirens wailed in both cities and surrounding communities.
At least one rocket is intercepted over Ashdod by the Iron Dome system.
Sirens sound in Ashkelon
Rocket sirens sound in Ashkelon, as fire appears to persist after midnight following a short lull.
Rocket siren reported in Nahal Oz
Rocket sirens are heard in Nahal Oz.
There are no immediate reports of injuries or damage.
Video shows rocket sirens crash wedding party
A video making the rounds of social media shows Israeli celebrants at a wedding in Nes Ziona keeping their spirits up as they crowd into a back room during the latest rocket barrage.
באמצע החתונה: אורחים הובהלו למטבח בשל אזעקה בנס ציונה (אבישי בן-חיים) pic.twitter.com/jl0Vqj64kd
— חדשות 13 (@newsisrael13) November 13, 2019
The town, sandwiched between Rehovot and Rishon Lezion some 50 kilometers from Gaza, had not been targeted at all during the day, so events that may have been canceled a day earlier went ahead anyway and the rocket fire caught many off guard.
There are no reports of any injuries or damage from the barrage.
IDF says Gaza command center, naval training base bombed
The Israeli military says it bombed a number of Palestinian Islamic Jihad targets in the Gaza Strip in response to the recent barrage of rocket fire.
IDF aircraft struck a command center and a military base in the city of Khan Younis in southern Gaza, the army says.
Israeli Navy ships also bombed a training base used by PIJ’s naval commando unit, which was also used to store weapons, the IDF says.
— Judah Ari Gross
The Times of Israel covers one of the most complicated, and contentious, parts of the world. Determined to keep readers fully informed and enable them to form and flesh out their own opinions, The Times of Israel has gradually established itself as the leading source of independent and fair-minded journalism on Israel, the region and the Jewish world.
We've achieved this by investing ever-greater resources in our journalism while keeping all of the content on our site free.
Unlike many other news sites, we have not put up a paywall. But we would like to invite readers who can afford to do so, and for whom The Times of Israel has become important, to help support our journalism by joining The Times of Israel Community. Join now and for as little as $6 a month you can both help ensure our ongoing investment in quality journalism, and enjoy special status and benefits as a Times of Israel Community member.
comments