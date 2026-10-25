White House worried Netanyahu’s Tel Aviv nuke post could lead Iran to miscalculate — report

Officials in the White House were alarmed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s social media post today depicting an AI image of a nuclear bomb exploding over Tel Aviv, Channel 12 reports.

They worry that Netanyahu’s post will cause Iranian officials to miscalculate, which could result in an attack and an escalation in the Iran war, according to the report.

US President Donald Trump’s statement this afternoon that there will be no strike on Iran today may well have been designed to calm officials in Tehran, says the outlet.