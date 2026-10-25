Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Sunday, October 25, 2026

White House worried Netanyahu’s Tel Aviv nuke post could lead Iran to miscalculate — report

By Lazar Berman Today, 9:10 pm
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Lazar Berman is The Times of Israel's diplomatic reporter

An AI-generated image of a nuclear strike on Tel Aviv, posted on the X account of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on October 25, 2026. (X/Benjamin Netanyahu)
An AI-generated image of a nuclear strike on Tel Aviv, posted on the X account of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on October 25, 2026. (X/Benjamin Netanyahu)

Officials in the White House were alarmed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s social media post today depicting an AI image of a nuclear bomb exploding over Tel Aviv, Channel 12 reports.

They worry that Netanyahu’s post will cause Iranian officials to miscalculate, which could result in an attack and an escalation in the Iran war, according to the report.

US President Donald Trump’s statement this afternoon that there will be no strike on Iran today may well have been designed to calm officials in Tehran, says the outlet.

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