Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Sunday, October 25, 2026

Yashar calls on election committee, AG to stop Netanyahu’s meeting with police chief on election integrity

By Jeremy Sharon Today, 9:50 am
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Jeremy Sharon is The Times of Israel’s legal affairs and settlements reporter

Yashar party chairman Gadi Eisenkot attends a demonstration at Hostages Square in Tel Aviv, calling for the establishment of a state commission of inquiry into the October 7, 2023, Hamas-led massacre, three days ahead of the election, October 24, 2026. (Flash90)
Yashar party chairman Gadi Eisenkot attends a demonstration at Hostages Square in Tel Aviv, calling for the establishment of a state commission of inquiry into the October 7, 2023, Hamas-led massacre, three days ahead of the election, October 24, 2026. (Flash90)

Gadi Eisenkot’s Yashar party calls on the Central Election Committee (CEC) and the attorney general to cancel a meeting between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Police Commission Danny Levy in which the premier wishes to discuss the integrity of the upcoming election.

According to Hebrew media reports, Netanyahu has summoned Levy to a meeting today that will also reportedly include National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir on the issue of election integrity.

“The prime minister heads one of the party lists [in the elections], is not responsible for election integrity, and the police commissioner is not subordinate to him on the issue,” an attorney for the Yashar party writes to the attorney general, adding that from a check he conducted no such meeting has occurred before previous elections.

“We have reasonable grounds to believe that the purpose of this meeting is to create a false public perception of flaws in the integrity of the elections, without any basis,” Yashar alleges in its letter, and adding in a statement to the press that this could be designed to undermine public trust in the election results in the event that Netanyahu and the coalition lose.

“Netanyahu knows that he is going to lose, and there is now a concern that he is trying to assert pressure on public servants to advance his political interests,” the Yashar party alleges in a statement to the press.

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