London mosque agrees to host nixed Holocaust exhibit

JTA — A London mosque will host an exhibition on the Holocaust that another Muslim house of worship declined to hold amid protests by worshipers, activists said.

The new venue was being kept under wraps for fear of a repeat of the campaign that led to the Golders Green mosque scrapping their event earlier this month, Fiyaz Mughal of the interfaith group Faith Matters told The Jewish News of London on Friday.

Golders Green mosque cancelled the exhibition titled “Love Your Neighbour” about Albanians who rescued Jews during the Holocaust and did not give a reason for nixing it. The cancellation followed calls on a Muslim community website to protest that the exhibition had been curated by Yad Vashem, Israel’s Holocaust museum.

“Thankfully, the exhibition on Muslims who saved Jews is being held in Redbridge,” Mughal said. “There is some fantastic work being done” in that London borough, he added.

The Board of Deputies of British Jews said it would next month host the exhibition at a meeting in the presence of the Albanian ambassador to the United Kingdom.