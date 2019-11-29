Multiple people hurt in stabbing incident in The Hague

Multiple people were hurt Friday night in a stabbing incident in The Hague, police in the Dutch city said.

The incident occurred in the city’s main shopping street, which was busy with people looking for Black Friday deals.

The nature of the incident was not immediately clear.

The Hague serves as the seat of the Dutch government though it is not the nation’s capital.

Pictures from the area showed several dozen onlookers kept behind police fencing seeking a glimpse of the area where the stabbing took place.

The Hague police said in a statement that they were looking for a man, about 45 to 50 years old, in a grey jogging suit.

Police spokeswoman Marije Kuiper told The Associated Press in a telephone interview that it was not clear if the stabbing was a terror incident.

The attack came mere hours after a stabbing attack in London killed two people and wounded several others, in what British officials said was a terror attack.