New precautions ordered for Netanyahu, ministers as Iran attack looms – report

The Shin Bet security agency has reportedly given new security instructions to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and government ministers in advance of an expected Iranian response to two high-profile assassinations this week.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei ordered a direct response to the assassinations of Hezbollah terror group commander Fuad Shukr and Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh, The New York Times reported Wednesday.

The two terror leaders were taken out within some seven hours between Tuesday evening and early Wednesday morning, days after a Hezbollah rocket attack on Saturday killed twelve children in the Golan Heights.

Israeli defense officials are bracing for an Iranian retaliation to the assassinations within the next few days.

According to a Wednesday Channel 12 report, authorities have directed Netanyahu and other ministers only to participate in large events if there is a protected space immediately available in the event of an attack.

Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar has also instructed that all travel plans by Netanyahu and other ministers be subject to his direct approval before being cleared, the report said.

Israeli ambassadors and representatives abroad have also been asked to lower their profile, the report said, including by avoiding crowds and not drawing attention to themselves, amid concern that an Iranian response could target official Israeli or Jewish symbols abroad.

Iran has in the past acted on threats to retaliate against Israel, generally through its regional proxies. However, in April, for the first time, it responded directly to the killing of a senior army general in an alleged Israeli strike in Beirut.

On that occasion, Iran launched hundreds of missiles and drones at Israel, nearly all of which Israel was able to intercept with the help of US coordination with other forces in the region, including Britain, France, and some Arab states. Very minor damage was caused to an airbase and a young Bedouin girl was seriously injured by falling shrapnel.

According to the Channel 12 report, senior security officials held situational assessments on Wednesday regarding preparedness to launch a similar air defense effort in coordination with allies and with the United States.

In addition, messages were reportedly passed along to both Beirut and Tehran via diplomatic channels warning that Israel is willing to go to war if Iran’s actions cause serious damage.