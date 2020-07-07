NFL star DeSean Jackson posts anti-Semitic quotes attributed to Hitler

NFL star DeSean Jackson posted quotes on social media attributed to Adolf Hitler and Louis Farrakhan, but the Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver later added that he has no hatred toward the Jewish community.

One of the two Hitler quotes posted by Jackson Monday accuses “white Jews” of having a “plan for world domination.” The quotes are said to be Hitler’s justification for the mass murder of Jews in Europe.

The Snopes website reported that the quote is not attributable to Hitler and appears to have first been published on a “clickbait web site” called FMLGoneViral.com in 2015.

That post also says: “Hitler said, ‘because the white Jews knows that the Negroes are the real Children of Israel and to keep Americas secret the Jews will blackmail America. … The white citizens of America will be terrified to know that all this time they’ve been mistreating and discriminating and lynching the Children of Israel.’”

Jackson later added to one of the posts: “Anyone who feels I have hate towards the Jewish community took my post the wrong way. I have no hatred in my heart toward no one!! Equality. Equality [raised fist emojis].”

On Saturday, he posted a now-removed photo of Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan delivering his three-hour Fourth of July address in which Farrakhan, who has called Jews “termites” and denounced the “Synagogue of Satan,” repeated canards about Jews.

Jackson wrote: “This man powerful I hope everyone got a chance to watch this!! Don’t be blinded. Know what’s going on!!”

The Eagles brought back Jackson late last season after he had played for the team in 2008-10. The organization has not commented on the posts.

Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie and general manager Howie Roseman are Jewish.

The Eagles condemned Jackson’s posts in a strongly worded statement on Tuesday, hinting that the team may take disciplinary action against the 33-year-old receiver.

“We have spoken with DeSean Jackson about his social media posts,” the Eagles said. “Regardless of his intentions, the messages he shared were offensive, harmful, and absolutely appalling.

“They have no place in our society, and are not condoned or supported in any way by the organization.

“We are continuing to evaluate the circumstances and will take appropriate action.”