Palestinian dies a week after he was shot while allegedly attempting attack

A Palestinian man has died of his wounds, a week after Israeli authorities said he attempted to stab a Border Police officer at a West Bank junction, the Palestinian Authority health ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

It named him as Omar Awni Younes, 20, and said he died in an Israeli hospital near Tel Aviv — specified in other Palestinian sources on social media as Beilinson hospital — on Saturday evening.

Border Police shot and neutralized the alleged knifeman after he charged at an officer at Tapuah Junction in the West Bank, south of Nablus, police said at the time.

According to reports, Younes had aroused the suspicions of officers stationed at the junction. When several of them approached him, he fled.

استشهاد الفلسطيني عمر عوني عبد الكريم يونس متأثراً بجروح أصيب بها قبل نحو أسبوع برصاص الاحتلال عند حاجز #زعترة جنوب #نابلس بحجة محاولته تنفيذ #عملية_طعن pic.twitter.com/kHvxuY2L9i — Quds TV – قناة القدس (@QdsTvSat) April 27, 2019

One officer blocked the man’s way with a car, whereupon he pulled out a knife and attempted to open the vehicle’s door, police said.

The officer then shot the suspect.

No Israelis were hurt in the incident. The alleged attacker had been critically wounded and taken to Beilinson Hospital in Petah Tikva.

The Palestinian Authority ministry confirmed earlier reports that Younes was from the northern West Bank village of Sanniriya.

During the attack, the West Bank and Gaza were under a nine-day closure for the entirety of Passover, as is standard practice during Jewish festivals and holidays.

During the holiday Palestinians were not permitted into Israel for fear of increased potential for attacks, though exceptions are made for humanitarian and other outstanding cases.