Palestinian driver shot dead while trying to run checkpoint — reports

A Palestinian driver was reportedly shot to death by an Israeli policeman while attempting to run through a checkpoint in the West Bank early Sunday.

The incident occurred at a makeshift checkpoint set up in on Highway 90 in the Jordan Valley, near the Palestinian city of Jericho, according to reports in Hebrew-language media.

A police officer opened fire when the driver tried to drive around the checkpoint and at officers manning the post, according to the reports.

Two other people in the car escaped the scene and police searching the car found tools used for breaking into places.

The driver, who was wearing a cloth covering his face at the time of the incident, was declared dead at the scene, according to the reports.

Police did not immediately release an official statement on the incident.

Highway 90 runs the length of the West Bank along the Jordan Valley and Dead Sea and is used by both Israeli and Palestinian drivers.