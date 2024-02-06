Join our Community
Support ToI and remove all ads
Learn more

ISRAEL AT WAR - DAY 124

search
Homepage

Palestinian gunmen in West Bank attempt two shootings, no injuries

Assailant shot dead after approaching an IDF post in Nablus with weapon drawn; separately, terrorists open fire over security fence at kibbutz inside Israel, damaging a home

By Emanuel Fabian 6 February 2024, 4:36 pm Edit

Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent

Israeli soldiers close the Beit Furik checkpoint east of the city of Nablus in the West Bank on September 29, 2023. (Nasser Ishtayeh/Flash90)
Israeli soldiers close the Beit Furik checkpoint east of the city of Nablus in the West Bank on September 29, 2023. (Nasser Ishtayeh/Flash90)

A Palestinian gunman was shot dead by Israeli troops at a military post near the West Bank city of Nablus on Tuesday, according to an IDF statement.

The IDF said the gunman approached the army post at a junction near the town of Beit Furik, and did not manage to open fire before he was shot.

Reports said he was also armed with a knife.

The gunman was killed by reservists of the 8109th Battalion, according to the IDF. There were no injuries in the incident.

Earlier on Tuesday, Palestinian gunmen in the West Bank opened fire across the security barrier at the nearby northern Israeli community of Kibbutz Meirav.

There were no injuries in the attack, according to the IDF, but slight damage was caused to one of the homes.

Security forces in the area returned fire, and troops launched a manhunt for the terrorists.

Meirav lies very close to the Green Line, which separates Israel from the West Bank.

While Palestinians periodically carry out shooting attacks against Israelis in the West Bank, shooting attacks from the West Bank into Israel are less common.

read more:
Never miss breaking news on Israel
Get notifications to stay updated
You're subscribed
image
Register for free
and continue reading
Registering also lets you comment on articles and helps us improve your experience. It takes just a few seconds.
Already registered? Enter your email to sign in.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Or Continue with
By registering you agree to the terms and conditions. Once registered, you’ll receive our Daily Edition email for free.
Register to continue
Or Continue with
Log in to continue
Sign in or Register
I forgot my password / Send me a sign in link
Or Continue with
check your email
Check your email
We sent an email to you at .
It has a link that will sign you in.