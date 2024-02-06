Palestinian gunmen in West Bank attempt two shootings, no injuries

A Palestinian gunman was shot dead by Israeli troops at a military post near the West Bank city of Nablus on Tuesday, according to an IDF statement.

The IDF said the gunman approached the army post at a junction near the town of Beit Furik, and did not manage to open fire before he was shot.

Reports said he was also armed with a knife.

The gunman was killed by reservists of the 8109th Battalion, according to the IDF. There were no injuries in the incident.

Earlier on Tuesday, Palestinian gunmen in the West Bank opened fire across the security barrier at the nearby northern Israeli community of Kibbutz Meirav.

There were no injuries in the attack, according to the IDF, but slight damage was caused to one of the homes.

"הקליע חדר לתוך הסלון – סנטימטרים ספורים היכן שהילדה שלי ישבה. אנחנו גרים 300 מטר מהכפר שממנו יצאו הרוצחים. מי ערב לכך שמחר בבוקר הם לא קמים, קורעים את הגדר ונכנסים ליישוב? לא יכולים לישון בשקט": אורן הניג, ביתו בקיבוץ מירב נפגע מירי >>> https://t.co/WZqUxRg6AJ#בחציהיום @CBeyar pic.twitter.com/duSu5lIXFi — כאן | רשת ב (@ReshetBet) February 6, 2024

Security forces in the area returned fire, and troops launched a manhunt for the terrorists.

Meirav lies very close to the Green Line, which separates Israel from the West Bank.

While Palestinians periodically carry out shooting attacks against Israelis in the West Bank, shooting attacks from the West Bank into Israel are less common.