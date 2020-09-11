Parents flee hospital with seriously hurt baby after circumcision gone wrong

Police launched a search Friday afternoon for a couple and their baby, after they fled a hospital in northern Israel with their son who had been seriously injured during his brit milah circumcision ceremony.

The parents had arrived at Safed’s Ziv Medical Center with the 8-day-old child, who was bleeding profusely following the apparently botched procedure. Specialist doctors who examined the child determined his life was in danger and told the parents he would need an immediate operation, the hospital said.

However, the couple then took the child and fled, sparking a police hunt that included roadblocks being set up in the area. It was not clear what caused the parents to flee.

Eventually found by traffic police, the couple claimed they were on their way to Poriya Hospital in Tiberias to seek further treatment.

Police escorted the couple to the hospital to ensure the child received urgent medical care.

The hospital said that doctors managed to stabilize the condition of the baby before transferring him to the Rambam Medical Center in Haifa where he was expected to undergo surgery in their specialist pediatric urology department.