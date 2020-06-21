Roger Waters: Sheldon Adelson is ‘puppet master’ pulling Trump, Pompeo’s strings

Musician Roger Waters has said that US Jewish billionaire Sheldon Adelson is pulling the strings of the Trump administration, and claimed that Israel is training US police forces how to kill black people using the technique of kneeling on the necks of their victims, which he said was developed by the Israel Defense Forces as it “murders Palestinians.”

Rogers, a co-founder of Pink Floyd and an outspoken critic of Israel, told the Hamas terror group-affiliated Shehab News Agency on Saturday that Adelson believes only Jews are “completely human” and referred to US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman as “Greenberg.”

Excerpts from the interview were published Sunday by the Washington-based Middle East Media Research Institute watchdog.

“Sheldon Adelson is the puppet master who is pulling the strings of Donald Trump, [Secretary of State] Mike Pompeo, and what’s his name…the ambassador, Greenberg, I think his name is,” Waters said, and went on to describe Adelson as a “right-wing fascist racist bigot.”

Waters said Adelson, a major donor to Trump’s Republican party and his election campaign, “believes that only Jews, only Jewish people, are completely human…and everybody else on Earth is there to serve them.”

“I’m not saying Jewish people believe this, he does and he is pulling the strings,” Waters continued and claimed Adelson further believes that “everything will be good with the world if there is a Greater Israel which takes up the whole of historic Palestine and the Kingdom of Jordan.”

“Unfortunately this crazy, crazy, crazy guy is also incredibly rich and has the tiny little…prick of Donald Trump in his pocket.”

Turning to the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in Minneapolis when a police officer kneeled on his neck after he was already in custody, Waters said it was “a technique invented by the IDF.”

“The Israelis invented (the method), ‘let’s kill people by kneeling on their necks,” he claimed. “That is an Israeli technique taught to the militarized police forces of the USA by Israeli experts who the Americans have been flying over to the United States to teach them how to murder blacks because they’ve seen how efficient the Israelis have been at murdering Palestinians in the occupied territories by using those techniques, and they are proud of it. The Israelis are proud of it.”

“Zionism is an ugly stain, and it needs to be gently removed by us,” he said later during the interview.

Floyd’s death prompted anti-racism protests across the US.

Bassist and vocalist Waters lobbies for the demise of modern Israel and is known for publicly harassing artists scheduled to visit Israel or perform here.

In 2013, the Anti-Defamation League branded Waters an anti-Semite, having previously defended him from that characterization.

Responding to comments Water made in an interview with Counterpunch magazine comparing Israeli treatment of the Palestinians to Nazi Germany, the ADL said “anti-Semitic conspiracy theories” have “seeped into the totality” of the former Pink Floyd frontman’s views.

“Judging by his remarks, Roger Waters has absorbed classic anti-Semitic conspiracy theories, and these have now seeped into the totality of his views,” Abraham H. Foxman, the then-National Director of the ADL, told The Times of Israel at the time. “His comments about Jews and Israel have gotten progressively worse over time. It started with anti-Israel invective, and has now morphed into conspiratorial anti-Semitism.”

Added Foxman: “How sad that a creative genius could become so perverted by his own narrow-minded bigotry.”