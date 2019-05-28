Shelly Landsmann, Microsoft Israel chief, to step down

Shelly Landsmann, the general manager for Microsoft Israel, said on Tuesday she would step down in July, after 22 years at the firm, including four as the CEO in Israel. Microsoft has started looking for a replacement, the company said in a statement.

In her role, Landsmann led and grew the local operations, including in the field of cloud computing: initiating the development of technologies to help companies and institutions transition to the cloud. The positions she held at the firm included public sector director, to improve transparency with the public; leading the enterprise services unit; and manager of Finance Sector Healthcare & Manufacturers Industries.

In a letter to employees, Landsmann wrote: “Looking back, this is the longest journey I have ever made and the longest period I have ever learned. Microsoft is a great place to work, develop yourself, acquire friends and life partners. The wonderful Israeli team is making a technological impact on each and every person in the nation, on the organizations we work with and on the ecosystem, the partners and the startups.

“I am fortunate to have been able to work at Microsoft over the years with so many people from Israel and abroad and to see this company grow, change, and also continue to be faithful to its vision. I am proud… of the impact we have from Israel on the global Microsoft. After 22 years I decided to press ‘Hit refresh’ and continue to the next chapter. “