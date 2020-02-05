Sirens wail in Gaza border communities; IDF investigating

Rocket sirens blared in southern Israeli communities shortly after midnight on Tuesday.

“An alarm was activated in the city of Netivot and in the area around Gaza. The incident is being investigated,” the Israel Defense Forces said in a statement.

There were no immediate further details on what set off the alarm.

The area has seen a marked increase in violence in recent days days, with near daily rocket fire and launches of suspected balloon borne bombs, drawing retaliatory airstrikes and punitive measures.

On Monday, at least nine balloons suspected of carrying explosives and incendiary devices from the Gaza Strip were found in Israeli communities near the restive frontier.

Airborne devices were reportedly seen in the areas of Netivot, the Merhavim Regional Council, Sderot, Kiryat Gat, Kfar Aza and the Sha’ar Hanegev Regional Council, halting traffic, trains and drawing police sappers. One device exploded near a house without causing injuries.

Tensions between Israel and Gaza have been steadily rising over the past two weeks, after several months of relative calm. Fears have mounted in recent days of an escalation of violence in Gaza and the West Bank following the release of the US peace plan that is seen as heavily favoring Israel.

On Sunday, the Defense Ministry announced it was freezing cement imports and cutting commercial entry permits from Gaza in response to the recent near daily attacks from the Strip.

Hamas said Israel’s “aggression” would not deter the terror organization from carrying out further attacks.

Late last month a senior Hamas official said the recent string of balloons was a signal to Israel to accelerate unofficial “understandings” meant to ease the blockade on the territory ruled by the terror group.

Hamas is a terror group committed to Israel’s destruction, and it has ruled Gaza since taking over the territory from the Palestinian Authority in a bloody coup in 2007. It has since fired tens of thousands of rockets at Israeli civilians and fought three wars with Israel.