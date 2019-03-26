With spring having sprung, it’s time to see Jerusalem abloom

Haven’t got your fill of spring flowers yet? There’s still time.

The City of David, the ancient Jerusalem archaeology site, has organized three Fridays of flower tours around the Kidron Valley, which dips down on the eastern side of the Old City separating the Temple Mount from the Mount of Olives.

The tours are being held on three Fridays — March 29, April 5 and April 12 — at 9 a.m., 10 a.m. and 11 a.m.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

Participants will be able to join guided tours along the Kidron channel, spotting the anemones, cyclamen, poppies, lupines and daffodils nestled among timeworn stone monuments and boulders.

Visitors can also walk through the cool waters of the Shiloah tunnel, ride a camel and eat lunch (for NIS 29) in an ancient-styled hospitality tent.

Call *6033 to register for the tours or meals.