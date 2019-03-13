Woman shot dead in Lod a few days before her wedding

A woman was killed and a man was lightly injured Wednesday morning in a shooting in the Pardes Snir neighborhood of the central city of Lod, police said in a statement.

According to Hebrew-language media reports, the 18-year-old woman was due to get married in a few days and the shooting was carried out by a family member who was against the marriage.

The Walla news site reported the woman was shot at point-blank range after she got into a car. The woman had not filed any complaints with the police.

A 64-year-old man was lightly wounded in the shooting and taken to the nearby Assaf Harofe Medical Center for treatment. He was reportedly the woman’s grandfather.

Police said they were investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Twenty-five women were killed in Israel in 2018 in suspected cases of domestic abuse or violence directed at females. Many of those women had told the police prior to their deaths that they were concerned for their safety.